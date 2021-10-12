STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

National Postal Week: Hyderabad's stamp-collectors reminisce postal glory days

This National Postal Week, we speak to philatelists about their collections and the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana about the future of postal services.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Philatelist Rajesh Pamnani’s collection.

Philatelist Rajesh Pamnani’s collection.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Did you know that Hyderabad’s postal history is older than that of independent India? Almost eight decades before the first stamp of free India was issued on November 21, 1947, the richest princely State, Hyderabad, was already printing its own stamps. It began doing so over 150 years ago, in 1869. The first postal stamp featured Charminar and ever since, most of them have been centred around heritage buildings. 

“The princely State of Hyderabad had good ties with the British, who were scattered across the continent. They used postal services which was the only source of long-distance communication. That’s why the rulers decided to come up with post offices in the suburbs and the city centre,” Anuradha Reddy, an oral historian, says. The post office at Darulshifa is at least a century old and there is another one at Bhoiguda which is considered to be the oldest post office building. But, the GPO was built in 1960s, she says.

A wide range of postage stamps evolved during this time, in different colours, values, inscriptions and sizes, depicting the varied aspects of the State. This National Postal Week, we speak to philatelists about their collections and the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana about the future of postal services. 
Philatelists in the city say that they have witnessed history through stamps.

Clapping Portico at Golconda Fort

“I started collecting stamps when I was a child. I also have stamps that date back to the princely State of Hyderabad, featuring Charminar. This was the first official stamp printed in the city, and many others thereafter,” says BK Nagpal, founder and secretary of the Hyderabad Philatelic and Hobbies Society. Nagpal is the senior-most collector of stamps from Hyderabad. 

Another, philatelist and engineer Rajesh Pamnani is an avid collector of stamp from the British India period and all things interesting in postal history. “My philatelic journey started when I was 10. My father had gifted me an album with a few stamps from places he had visited. For the past 40 years, I have been collecting, writing and displaying my collection at national and international philately shows,” he says. 

On the occasion of Philately Day, which is on Tuesday (October 13), four special covers will be released in honour of Telugu freedom fighters, says S Rajendra Kumar, the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana. “The posters will feature Komaram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, Ravi Narayana Reddy and Makhdoom Mohiuddin. Picture postcards of scientific institutions of Hyderabad, Hyderabad cuisine including the biryani and monuments such as Golconda Fort were recently released. Permanent pictorial cancellations of the Ronald Ross Institute for Begumpet and Golconda Fort for the Golconda Post Office have also been released,” he says. 

In the age of technology, postal services in Hyderabad continue to survive and have a bright future. “We are in the process of registering manufacturers of GI-tracking products for e-commerce sales. This e-commerce portal also allows devotees to register for sevas at temples across Telangana. Prasadams are dispatched via Speed Post,” says Rajendra Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Postal Week Hyderabad postage stamps Chief Postmaster General of Telangana India Post
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp