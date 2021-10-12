STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road to sustainable beauty

Clean eating coupled with the application of clean beauty products and working out the face muscles, could kick-start a holistic wellness routine. 

Published: 12th October 2021

Pic: Vibhuti Arora

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sustainable beauty is not a destination but a journey. The term has been trending hard for several years now though there have been no clear definitions for it.  Clean beauty is defined by products that are ethically sourced, keeping in mind the health of our body and our planet. It is mindful living, adopting health and sustainability over quick, synthetic and harmful products.

Holistic wellness has a strong impact on the beauty quotient of a human being. The relevance of a healthy mind coupled with a healthy body and its reflections on one’s skin will always hold its ground. The way you feel inside also matters as there are no set standards of beauty anymore and no set moulds you have to fit in to believe that you are beautiful.

Vibhuti Arora, a face yoga expert and founder of House of Beauty, says, “It is important that today we promote beauty as a more holistic wellness initiative than just a self-pressure initiative on an idealistic version of beauty. 

We aim at providing clean beauty using clean ingredients to promote good skin with good health. Our moisturisers, face washes, and face yoga techniques promote the same initiative. That is why we’ve used natural oils for fragrance as well because every time you use a certain smell, it activates the olfactory senses of the brain providing aromatherapy. It’s a feel-good factor that aromas carry.”

How does facial yoga help the skin glow? The glow of the skin is intrinsic but also depends on an external minimal routine. Facial yoga along with clean beauty products, if incorporated in your routine, can help in the removal of toxins and dead cells from the surface of the skin. “Facial yoga helps in massaging and stimulating the 57+ muscles on your face. In doing so, we increase blood circulation and oxygenation, we bring blood to the surface of your skin, and we also aim at removing dead skin cells. The cell regeneration process is initiated and that is why it makes your skin glow,” advises Arora.

Getting rid of sulphates, parabens, and other harmful chemicals is a choice that takes care of the planet as well as you.  These ingredients can mess with your metabolism, mood, and reproductive system. Clean beauty is a spectrum and you need to know what ingredients to avoid as a first step towards sustainable beauty and holistic wellness.

Breaking a brand’s sustainability into two heads – ingredients and business practices – will give a clearer picture. The ingredients must be cruelty-free, vegan, non-toxic, and contain no usage of palm oil. In the meantime, business practices must include ethical sourcing, packaging and waste management.
Clean eating, as well, coupled with the application of clean beauty products and working out the face muscles, could kick-start a holistic wellness routine and lifestyle.

This festive season let’s make clean and green beauty, and holistic wellness a part of our daily routine. Sustainable beauty is the antidote to fast beauty so let’s cut down the negative impact of beauty and fashion on the environment by mitigating their impact through environment-friendly product development.

Anuja Pandey

(The author is social media influencer@loftyspectrums and lifestyle coach)

