Telangana government moots Sunday-Funday events at Charminar

After the idea was floated, netizens asked the government to improve the facilities at this Old City heritage spot.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Representational Image, Charminar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving good response from the citizens for the Sunday-Funday events at Tank Bund Road, the Telangana government is mooting the idea of starting a similar initiative at Charminar. A tweet from Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), on Monday, October 11, 2021, indicated that the government is mulling over the idea.

“Minister @KTRTRS & MP Hyderabad Janab @asadowaisi Saab, noticing the overwhelming response to Sunday-Funday at Tankbund [residents] have suggested that a similar event can be planned at Charminar every Sunday! Suggestions/ advice welcome so that we can plan accordingly,” he tweeted. 

After the idea was floated, netizens asked the government to improve the facilities at this Old City heritage spot. Some even pointed out the traffic jam the parking situation would create. However, others also welcomed the proposal. “No need to start a Sunday-Funday at Charminar. First bring the Metro to Old City (sic),” Mukarram tweeted.

‘’Before planning such weekly events, please free and friendly traffic police parking lots across Charminar from all four corners of the minars. Already, the police are slapping huge challans against citizens across the monuments (sic),” Mohd Imran tweeted.

“The situation regarding the parking of vehicles will be tough. Proper entry and exit will need to be planned, or else a gridlock-like situation will occur (sic),’’ Sai Koushik stated.

