Sheep trading market in Hyderabad's Jiyaguda goes up and running amid Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sheep trading has improved at the Jiyaguda sheep and goat market ahead of Dasara festivities.

After a COVID-induced slump last year, the market has witnessed slight improvement as around 80-100 truckloads of sheep from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and other States were unloaded on Tuesday alone and the mondedars (traders) were busy assessing, bargaining, buying and selling sheep.

However, demand for local consumption is yet to pick up; it is expected to be high on Thursday and Friday. Prices have remained low this year due to the reduced purchasing power of the traders. A female sheep which could yield between 8-12 kg meat was being bought anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, while a ram which could yield between 14-18 kg meat was selling at around Rs 14,000.

"We don't have much money to invest due to financial crunch, so we have set a limit for purchasing, quoting less and sellers have no option but to settle for less" Vishal, one of traders informed The New Indian Express.

Traders are expecting a gain of Rs 650 to Rs 700 per kilogram of meat, which is still being considered a good price.