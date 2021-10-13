STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sheep trading market in Hyderabad's Jiyaguda goes up and running amid Dasara

A female sheep which could yield between 8-12 kg meat was being bought anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, while a ram which could yield between 14-18 kg meat was selling at around Rs 14,000.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A flock of sheep being sold at the Jiyaguda market on Tuesday

A flock of sheep being sold at the Jiyaguda market on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sheep trading has improved at the Jiyaguda sheep and goat market ahead of Dasara festivities.

After a COVID-induced slump last year, the market has witnessed slight improvement as around 80-100 truckloads of sheep from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and other States were unloaded on Tuesday alone and the mondedars (traders) were busy assessing, bargaining, buying and selling sheep. 

However, demand for local consumption is yet to pick up; it is expected to be high on Thursday and Friday. Prices have remained low this year due to the reduced purchasing power of the traders. A female sheep which could yield between 8-12 kg meat was being bought anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, while a ram which could yield between 14-18 kg meat was selling at around Rs 14,000. 

"We don't have much money to invest due to financial crunch, so we have set a limit for purchasing, quoting less and sellers have no option but to settle for less" Vishal, one of traders informed The New Indian Express.

Traders are expecting a gain of Rs 650 to Rs 700 per kilogram of meat, which is still being considered a good price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jiyaguda sheep market Dasara festivities Hyderabad goat market
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp