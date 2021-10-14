STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cut power to BSNL tower: GHMC order

GHMC had written to BSNL on October 7 to remove the erected cell tower in the park within three days, failing which action would be taken to remove the encroachment.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has written to the TSSPDCL requesting them to cut electricity supply to a BSNL cell tower in Survey No. 44/1 which has been set up in a park in Miyapur village, Serilingampally. GHMC had written to BSNL on October 7 to remove the erected cell tower in the park within three days, failing which action would be taken to remove the encroachment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSSPDCL GHMC BSML
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp