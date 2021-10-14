Cut power to BSNL tower: GHMC order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has written to the TSSPDCL requesting them to cut electricity supply to a BSNL cell tower in Survey No. 44/1 which has been set up in a park in Miyapur village, Serilingampally. GHMC had written to BSNL on October 7 to remove the erected cell tower in the park within three days, failing which action would be taken to remove the encroachment.