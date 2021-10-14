Man hacked to death at Hashamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old businessman, Hamid Ali Zubedi, was hacked to death by three brothers while he was commuting in a car from Chandrayangutta. The murder took place on Wednesday afternoon in Hashamabad near Bandlaguda even as a panic-stricken crowd watched. Hamid was a resident of Barkhas. On Wednesday, while Hamid was travelling in his car, the three brothers intercepted the vehicle and pulled him out.

They stabbed him repeatedly with knives till Hamid collapsed on the spot. There was a massive traffic blockade in the area after the killing took place. South Zone Task Force police, who reached the spot, moved Hamid’s body to Osmania Hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A massive hunt has been launched for the accused. It is suspected that the three brothers killed Hamid as a form of revenge pertaining to a gold smuggling case dating to 2019. Chandrayangutta police are now trying to track the assailants by tracking the tower location of their mobiles.

