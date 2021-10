By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 47-year-old construction worker, A Srinivas, killed his wife Mangalamma (45) while she was asleep since he suspected her fidelity. The incident took place at Markhandeya Nagar.

On Wednesday, at 4.30 am, Srinivas took a stone from the kitchen and smashed it on his wife’s head, killing her. Srinivas fled but their 15-year-old daughter noticed her mother’s body and called the police.