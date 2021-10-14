STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains help clean out Hyderabad's Hussainsagar lake

The Pollution Control Board said the gush of stormwater restored the lake’s condition to normal after Ganesh idol immersions.  

Published: 14th October 2021

A man immersing a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar lake in the city

A man immersing a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s analysis of Hussainsagar lake has revealed that heavy rains in the State acted as a boon for the water body. This year’s Ganesh immersions were mired in controversy with the High Court banning the immersion of PoP idols in city’s lakes and the Supreme Court permitting it, the pollution board’s analysis of water quality projects said that the lake did suffer much damage but managed to recover thanks to the heavy rains in the city.

According to TSPCB, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) increased in the lake during the idol immersions. The six locations from where samples were collected were NTR Park Platform 1&2, Lumbini Park, Necklace Road, Lepakshi Handicrafts and Buddha Statue between September 8 and 28.

“At all the locations, TDS increased during idol immersion. It increased dramatically especially at Necklace Road during the period of immersion. Levels of COD and BOD have increased at all locations during the immersion,” said a statement by the Member Secretary of TSPCB. As a result, the oxygen levels which are critical for any life to survive in the lake, decreased during the idol immersions. However, the rains played a crucial role to infuse life back into the lake.

“This year, Telangana received heavy to very heavy rainfall between September 7 to 29,  the period that coincided with the Ganesh festival. Even the city of Hyderabad witnessed a heavy rainfall on September 27 due to which the Hussainsagar lake received storm water from all parts of the city. This resulted in dilution and flooding of waters thereby restoring the lake’s condition to normal at all locations,” said the report.

