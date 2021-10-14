Restoration works of Kali Kaman near Charminar in full swing, to cost Rs 80 lakh 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heritage Kali Kaman situated within the precincts of Charminar is in the process of getting restored to its original glory as a part of the project undertaken by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD). The encroachments surrounding the historic structure have been removed and conservation efforts have been undertaken on a war footing said MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar. The restoration work was to be completed this month but heavy rains in the past few weeks delayed them. Managing Director at Laxmi Hericon-India, Shrinivas Sulge who has been entrusted with the task of restoration of Kali Kaman told TNIE that the restoration work began five months ago and is now nearing completion. The work has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

While taking up restoration works of the Kaman, retaining the historical significance was being given utmost priority and the structure was being restored to its original grandeur, Sulge said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) during last week of May this year cleared the majority of the encroachments from the historic Qutb Shahi-era Kali Kaman, which is one of the four Kamans (or arched entranceways) built originally after Hyderabad was founded in 1591. The other three Kamans that exist near the Charminar are the Machli Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman and Charminar Kaman.