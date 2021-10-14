Save the date  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This festive week is going to be twice the fun because it brings with it a long weekend. From Dandiya nights and Pujo celebrations to traditional buffets, there’s a lot happening in the city. Clear your calendar and vibe with the Navratri mood with these exciting events

Dasara weekend staycation

Unwind in a safe haven this Dasara weekend at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. With the celebration of the delightful food and joyful stay, bask in the abundance of this not-to-be missed offer. Enjoy your staycation in a pool-view room, along with nutritious and healthy meals inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s also complimentary access to the swimming pool, gymnasium and the sports arena.

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Airport

When: Oct 15-17

Dining: Healthy meals for 2 from breakfast to dinner at the Square

Discount: 15% off on food and beverage, 20% off on spa services

For bookings, call: +91 7660010554

Dance to the tunes

Witness the most awaited and smashing event of Dandiya Utsav this year. This musical event gets a glamorous addiction with the Dazzling Hit Mix Live music, live dhol and Garba and six hours of non-stop music. Trained dancers will show you some moves too.

Where: Country Club, Begumpet

When: Till Friday (Oct 15)

Entry fee: Rs 249 onwards

Get high on festive food

Novotel Hyderabad Airport brings the Dasara dinner buffet for all its patrons. Chef Varun MB and team has curated the buffet which will feature traditional delicacies such as chana dal vada, kosambari, aloo pakora, obbattu (puran poli), naatu kodi pulusu, pulihora and many more to savour from.

When: Oct 15 (Friday)

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Airport, R Gandhi International, Airport Rd, Shamshabad

Price: Rs 1,700 onwards

For reservations, call: +91 8886064430

Durga Puja Celebrations by Vedanga Sanmilani

With the festive mood in full gear, devotees are thronging the Durga Puja celebrations being organised by Vedanga Sanmilani, a non-profit cultural association in Secunderabad. The celebrations are on till Friday.

Where: Teachers Colony Community Hall, Military Dairy Farm Road, Trimulgherry Best time to visit

Thursday (Oct 14): 11 am-12 pm (Maha Navami Anjali and Aarti)

Friday (Oct 15): 12 pm-1:30 pm (Sindoor Khela)

Dandiya night

Check into Wonderla’s Hyderabad Park for a Dandiya night. Tickets are available online on the Wonderla website, Bookmyshow, MakeMyTrip, Thrillophilia, Insider, Mera events and at the park as well.

When: Saturday

(Oct 16), 7 pm-11 pm

Entry fee: Rs 599 onwards



