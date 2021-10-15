Faster first-aid: Outer Ring Road to get six more trauma care centres

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: In a bid to reduce the fatality rate during accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), six more trauma care centres (TCCs) are being added to the existing ten. The existing centres had played a crucial role last year in saving people’s lives during the golden hour period after road accidents. Hence, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has decided to expand the TCC services to six more interchanges.

ORR project director and HGCL MD BM Santosh said the new TCCs are proposed to come up at the Medchal, Kollur, Sultanpur, Taramatipet, Raviryal and Pedda Golkonda interchanges. Over speeding is one of the main causes behind accidents on this particular stretch and the HGCL has decided to set up six additional TCCs mainly for accident victims suffering from traumatic injuries to reduce the likelihood of a fatality. The proposed interchanges will be without an advanced life support ambulance facility as the distance between the interchanges is short and patients will be directly taken to TCCs.

The TCC services are being provided free of cost and the short interchanges provide faster transport to the nearest hospital. For critical cases, there will be a telemedicine service for video conferencing between trauma care medical staff and senior doctors. The agency needs to attend to the accident location within 10 to 15 minutes or else a penalty of Rs 2,000 for every 10 minute delay will be levied. A paramedical staff trained to handle accidents will be stationed at each TCC.