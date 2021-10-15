STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed by wife, her lover over illicit affair

Two persons, including the deceased’s wife, were arrested by Cyberabad police on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a murder case which took place on October 10.

Published: 15th October 2021

By Express News Service

The police said the accused Manikyam and the deceased Shekar, who was in construction business, would consume alcohol, while he was also in an illicit relationship with the deceased’s wife Jyothi. Manikyam and Jyothi hatched a plan to kill Shekar after he found out about their affair.

After making him consume alcohol laced with poison, Manikyam used an axe to cut Shekar’s neck, throat and other body parts. Shekar died on the spot. During the probe, the police found the axe and blood-stained clothes. 

