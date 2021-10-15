TSRTC, RTA team up to curb ‘unruly private vehicles’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and the State Road Transport Authority (RTA) have joined hands to curb the movement of ‘unruly’ private vehicles, including unauthorised taxis and private buses that are violating norms.

Even as the RTC appears to be bouncing back this Dasara season, it is trying to regain its lost glory by teaming with the RTA and invoking Sections 66 and 192 A of the TS Motor Vehicle Act and initiating appropriate action. Three teams formed by the RTA and RTC were stationed at Uppal, LB Nagar and Aramgarh cross roads under Rangareddy district.

Since one week, cases were registered against 20 cars with ‘white number plates’ (private vehicles being operated as taxis) and 10 vehicles were seized.

Over 100 buses booked

A total of 104 private buses were booked and five were seized for plying without proper permits. One of the seized buses was released only after the owner paid tax of Rs 2.2 lakh.

Officials approve

RTC officials have expressed satisfaction over the operation. RTC MD VC Sajjanar monitored the operations on Wednesday