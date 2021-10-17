55-year-old woman killed at nephew’s residence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old woman, Panavala Lalitha, was murdered at her nephew’s (Shankar) home at Kushaiguda on Saturday. Her face was bludgeoned with a stone, resulting in instant death. Rachakonda Commissionerate police suspect her nephew’s son Arjun.

Investigations revealed that Arjun has had a mental disorder for the past six years and had been lodged at a rehabilitation centre. Arjun is on the run now and special teams have been deputed to nab him, said A Manmohan, Inspector, Kushaiguda.

The victim had migrated to the city a few years ago from Gujarat and was residing at Kushaiguda. She came to her nephew Shankar’s home during Dasara. On Saturday, Shankar’s family, which runs a tailor shop at Chakripuram went to work, leaving the victim alone at home.