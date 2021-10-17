STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunt on for Nepali couple who stole Rs 45 lakh from businessman in Hyderabad

The accused had also tied the grandparents of the complainant with rope before carrying out the theft.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a businessman filed a complaint claiming that his house was burgled, Saifabad police are on the lookout for a Nepali couple who have allegedly stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash. The accused had also tied the grandparents of the complainant with a rope before carrying out the theft.

The businessman, Vignesh Aggarwal filed a complaint on Saturday saying that the couple working in their house stole cash and several valuables from his residence in Chintal Basti, Saifabad. While the man worked as a watchman, the woman worked as domestic help.

In the absence of the complainant’s father, who also lives on the third floor, the couple tied the businessman's grandparents with ropes and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not disclose the location of valuable items.

