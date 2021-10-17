STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

RBI employee in Hyderabad loses Rs one lakh to cyber fraud

​Based on her complaint a few days ago, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime wing registered a case and started their investigation. 

Published: 17th October 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman working as a manager with the Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad, fell prey to cyber fraud and lost around Rs 1 lakh from her bank account.

​Based on her complaint a few days ago, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime wing registered a case and started their investigation. 

A few days ago, the victim received a call from an unknown number, asking her for the details of her SIM card, which the caller said was about to expire by the end of October.

Following instructions from the caller, she shared her bank account credentials so that the validity of her SIM card could be extended. 

Moments after the call was disconnected, she received SMS alerts from the bank informing her about the deduction of about Rs 1 lakh in two transactions. Later, she realised that she was cheated by the caller and reported the issue to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Fraud in Hyderabad
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp