RBI employee in Hyderabad loses Rs one lakh to cyber fraud

HYDERABAD: A woman working as a manager with the Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad, fell prey to cyber fraud and lost around Rs 1 lakh from her bank account.

​Based on her complaint a few days ago, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime wing registered a case and started their investigation.

A few days ago, the victim received a call from an unknown number, asking her for the details of her SIM card, which the caller said was about to expire by the end of October.

Following instructions from the caller, she shared her bank account credentials so that the validity of her SIM card could be extended.

Moments after the call was disconnected, she received SMS alerts from the bank informing her about the deduction of about Rs 1 lakh in two transactions. Later, she realised that she was cheated by the caller and reported the issue to the police.