West Hyderabad residents irked over toxic fumes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stale egg odour is back to haunt the residents of various parts of western Hyderabad in the last 10 days. Residents across the zone from Nallgandla, Miyapur, to Ameenpur allege that industries located within the Outer Ring Road limits near Bachupally and elsewhere have been releasing toxic fumes untreated as there have been heavy rains for the last few days.

“The smell has been persistent for the last two to three days. Even repeated complaints to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board have not yielded any help, as there was a public holiday (due to Dasara). The situation is so bad we have not been opening our windows,” said Nanda Kishore, General Secretary of My Home Jewel Apartments in Miyapur. The issue also plagues those located in Nallagandla.

“The Member Secretary of the TSPCB has been making special teams every winter to address the issue, which stops the smell for a few days, but the issue arises again,” said Tony Thampan, a resident of Cyber Zone, Nallagandla. Meanwhile, irked by the situation and having no solution at hand, the residents have decided to hold a protest across gated communities to lodge their protest.