Body of missing SC girl from Hyderabad found by fisherman in Mancherial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor SC girl residing in Malkajgiri, who went missing on October 12, was found dead by fishermen in Jaipur village, Mancherial district, on Saturday. The 17-year-old victim, who worked as a call centre agent, is suspected to have been murdered after being raped.

Her parents suspect the involvement of her boyfriend Sadiq, who has also been missing. Cases have been registered in Malkajgiri, Bellampalli and Jaipur police stations.