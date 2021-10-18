Charminar Sunday Funday a big hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the success of Sunday Funday events at Tank Bund, a similar event was conducted at the historical Charminar under the tag, “Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam”. The venue witnessed heavy footfall and the event turned out to be a hit as thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed the arrangements.

After a long time, Charminar was transformed into a centre of art and culture, which was missing due to the pandemic. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had revamped the Tank Bund Road and introduced Sunday Funday events. However, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), organised the event on Sunday at Charminar from 5 pm to 10 pm.

One could witness hordes of visitors posing for selfies, or enjoying the treats on offer at the various kiosks, or buying new items from the stalls. The evening also saw musical performances by the police band and orchestra. Several other performers also enthralled visitors with their talent.

Apart from cultural activities, stilt walkers, magicians, clowns, face painters, caricature artists and interactive activities like pot making, and much more was on offer for the public to enjoy. Children-oriented activities were also planned. The ‘Deccani Mazahiya Mushaira’ was among the major attractions for the visitors. People enjoyed the comical shayari by local poets.

Saplings were also distributed at the event by the HMDA to create awareness among the people about global warming. All the surrounding areas of Charminar were packed due to heavy traffic jams. Commuters and locals suffered as traffic hit Madina, Gulzar Hauz, Khilwath, Hussainin Alam and Moti Gali.

