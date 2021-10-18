STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to demolish 112 illegal advertisement hoardings

The special teams of the Advertisement Wing were deployed to identify unauthorised hoardings at unipoles, bus shelters, arches, lollipops, electrical pole kiosks and obligatory spans.

Published: 18th October 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 112 unauthorised advertisement hoardings across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and has initiated the process to raze them down.

The special teams of the Advertisement Wing of the civic body were deployed to identify unauthorised hoardings at unipoles, bus shelters, arches, lollipops, electrical pole kiosks, obligatory spans and others.

The GHMC Advertisement Wing deals with the regulation of sky-signs and other advertisements. After carrying out the inspections by the teams in all the six zones and 30 circles, the GHMC identified 112 unauthorised hoardings from about 87 locations across the city this year and will launch a special drive to clear these structures.

As the civic body lacked necessary equipment and manpower for the demolition, it has decided to hire a private agency by inviting tenders to remove them.   

Earlier too, the GHMC launched similar drives and brought down the unauthorised hoardings, which resulted in huge loss of advertisement revenue for the cash-starved municipal corporation. The agencies will be suggested to inspect the advertisement elements, for which service is to be provided, for removal and may obtain clarification, if any, regarding the location.

Sources told The New Indian Express that the agency should provide sufficient manpower, tools and equipment for removal activities and vehicles for transportation of the recovered material from the identified places.

