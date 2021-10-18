Hyderabad police arrests two for smuggling 300 kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested by Malakpet police for transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. The cops also seized 300 kg of ganja. The two accused Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane (33) and Dnyaneshwar Mohite (26) hail from Maharashtra.

As they were facing financial problems, they hatched a plan to make some quick money. Vilas sourced the ganja from a Vizag-based agent Vanapalli Naga Sai for Rs 1,500 per kg and would sell the same at Rs 10,000, the police said.