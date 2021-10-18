STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police arrests two for smuggling 300 kg ganja

The two accused Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane (33) and Dnyaneshwar Mohite (26) hail from Maharashtra and as they were facing financial problems, they hatched a plan to make some quick money.

Published: 18th October 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were arrested by Malakpet police for transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. The cops also seized 300 kg of ganja. The two accused Vilas Bhausaheb Dhokane (33) and Dnyaneshwar Mohite (26) hail from Maharashtra.

As they were facing financial problems, they hatched a plan to make some quick money. Vilas sourced the ganja from a Vizag-based agent Vanapalli Naga Sai for Rs 1,500 per kg and would sell the same at Rs 10,000, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malakpet Hyderabad Hyderabad ganja
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp