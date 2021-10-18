STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy seeks houses for flood victims of Hyderabad

Stating that the development should not to be confined to just Madhapur and Hitec City, he demanded the State government to construct 2BHKs and provide all basic facilities to the affected families.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government to construct 2BHK houses and hand them over to slum dwellers whose houses have been submerged during due to flooding.

During his visit to Kodandareddy Nagar slum in Musheerabad, local residents poured out their grievances before the Minister and explained how miserable their lives have become after all their belongings and essential provisions were washed away in the floods, which also caused severe damage to their dwellings.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister said that though the Collector has the authority to provide immediate financial relief he was still waiting for an approval from Pragathi Bhavan, "which is atrocious". He asked the Collector and the GHMC Commissioner to immediately visit the slum and provide relief to the affected.

Stating that the development should not to be confined to just Madhapur and Hitec City, he demanded the State government to construct 2BHKs and provide all basic facilities to the affected families.
 

