Bajaj Allianz told to pay Rs 12.34 lakh to policy holder

The commission also told the company to pay Rs 50,000 additional compensation for causing inconvenience and Rs 5,000 in other expenses, to the complainant. 

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC), Hyderabad has directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to refund Rs 12.34 lakh to a 66-year-old complainant for providing him with an invalid insurance policy. The commission instructed Bajaj Allianz to pay Santa Krishnamurthy Kavirayani £11,936 within 45 days with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of repudiation.

The commission also told the company to pay Rs 50,000 additional compensation for causing inconvenience and Rs 5,000 in other expenses, to the complainant. The complainant Santa Kavirayani approached the consumer court stating that she obtained an Elite Insurance Policy from Bajaj Allianz for a two-month visit to London. Two weeks into her stay, she fell ill and was admitted in hospital. 

However, the hospital informed her that her insurance policy did not cover her particular disease and charged her £11,936, following which she was discharged. The insurance company submitted a petition to dismiss the case and said that the complainant did not disclose her all facts about her health while taking the policy. The Disputes Redressal Commission however rejected the petition of the company and directed them to refund the treatment cost and pay compensation as well.

