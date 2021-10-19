STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Details of confession shared by ACP Shadnagar, says DCP Shamshabad 

While answering questions posed by the commission on the confessional statements made by the accused, he clarified that he had learnt of the same from ACP Shadnagar.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

Ex-Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deposing before the three-member judicial commission, N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, said that he had asked the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to address the media after the arrest of the four accused. Supporting the statements made by Sajjanar last week, he added that he had briefed the former top cop about the facts and the circumstances of the arrest, which were to be disclosed to the media. 

While answering questions posed by the commission on the confessional statements made by the accused, he clarified that he had learnt of the same from ACP Shadnagar. He added that the ACP Shadnagar told him about the manner in which the accused committed the crime and that he also informed him that the disclosure statement of the accused Mohd Arif was completed in the presence of panchayatdars. 

When asked about the arrest of the accused at 5 pm and their alleged confession, which was completed by 5.15 pm on November 29, 2019, the DCP said, “It’s not confession, but a disclosure of their statement as all of them had disclosed their crime. It’s not confession because a confession to a police officer or while in police custody is not to be proven, as per the Indian Evidence Act.” 

He later admitted that the ‘disclosure statements’ of the accused referred by him are titled as the Accused Crime Confession Panchnama (Nerastula Nera oppukolu panchnama) and that he had briefed the then commissioner VC Sajjanar about the details of the confessional statement of the accused.

Referring to the details shared during the press meet, Reddy said that the press meet was not an “impromptu meet” and that he, being a software engineer by training, had used Google Earth application to plot the scene of the crime, location of the CCTVs on NH 44, to not lose track of the important evidence and monitor the investigation, and had presented the same before the media to clear rumours.

DCP admits to having briefed Sajjanar
Supporting the statements made by former police commissioner VC Sajjanar last week, N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, said that he had asked him to address the media and that he had briefed him about the facts and the circumstances of the arrest, which were to be disclosed to the media 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjanar
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp