Man held for diversion crimes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man Intipalli Rama Rao in SR Nagar for reportedly being involved in attention diversion offences.

While police detected six cases reported this year, they have also found that the accused was involved in 27 cases in both Telugu States in 2018 and 2019, said AR Srinivas, DCP West Zone.

Police said Intipalli used to visit ATM vestibules and would observe people coming in to deposit cash.

He would approach them and request them for some cash, saying that it was an emergency and that he would transfer the cash online. After collecting money, he diverted them and fled from the place.