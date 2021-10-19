Telangana RTC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on shops selling items over MRP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tightening the noose around stalls selling products at prices higher than the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) across the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) levied Rs 52,000 in fine from establishments doing business at bus station premises on Monday.

Following complaints, TSRTC officials acted and initiated action at different bus stations in Telangana. According to officials, after receiving multiple complaints from commuters and passengers, the officials raided the stalls located at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Stand in Hyderabad, bus stations in Karimnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Hanamkonda, and levied penalties on violators who charge inflated prices for products.

“Penalties have been levied on shopkeepers who were selling items with fake brands and sold products with different names and charging rates higher than MRP. They were asked to exhibit rate charges, so that passengers buy them at MRP,” said officials.