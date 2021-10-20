30 per cent of buildings in Hyderabad taxed incorrectly, finds survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey of buildings undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the declared 118 commercial corridors by the State government revealed many discrepancies.

A field survey carried out by the officials found that there were discrepancies in 30 to 35 per cent of the building properties with regards to property tax payments. During the process, which started more than a month ago, 55,000 buildings have been surveyed.

The civic body found that many owners who took building permission for residential purposes have instead been misusing it for illegal gains as they have turned the premises for commercial purposes, leading to the loss of revenue for the GHMC.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had directed the revenue wing of the GHMC to carry out the survey.

In the 118 commercial roads, it was found roads that have been in the residential zone, have been converted for other uses. The teams are checking the buildings, based on the category on which permits were issued, under what category they are being used currently, the construction area and if the property tax has been properly assessed and if they are paying the tax as per the category under which the building is being used. Buildings are also photographed as part of the survey, sources said.

There are allegations that some tax inspectors and bill collectors are doing wrong assessments owing to corruption and that some buildings are still not being subjected to property tax.

Some employees who are assessing the properties show less plinth area, leading to loss in revenue. If the anomalies are rectified, the revenues are expected to increase to Rs 120-Rs 125 crore.