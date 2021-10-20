Healing with aromas

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scent of rain-soaked earth brings us joy. The fragrance of a ripened orange makes us happy. There are many more examples like these, which go to show that scents can transport us back in time by evoking memories and triggering moods. Not to forget, these also have healing properties.

Aromatherapists and essential oil brands have long been cashing in on these features. We speak to a few of them from the city to understand how aroma therapy works. A start-up incubated at WE Hub, MysticAura, is blending natural essential oils for customised aromatherapy in order to promote better mental and emotional health.

“Lavender oil is extremely difficult to procure, but it is one of the most common essential oils used in aromatherapy. It helps reduce stress, anxiety and also eases pain,” says Meenal Sharma, the founder of MysticAura and an aromatherapist. She blends around 50 oils herself to suit her customers’ needs. She uses different blends to target different emotions and mental states.

“Historically, the knowledge about essential oils was limited to the royal families. When Cleopatra had to win over a king, she used Neroli and jasmine oils to purify her aura. However, in modern times, this know-how is limited to some families,” she says. Just a few drops of lemongrass oil in a diffuser is capable of refreshing you.

Lemongrass is also known to repel insects. Susheel, a city-based engineer who owns Susheel Aromatics, does not blend or dilute the oils, but produces the original aromas as described in Ayurveda. “Neroli oil can rejuvenate dull and lifeless skin. It makes the skin smoother and healthier, giving it a glamorous glow. When diffused, its aphrodisiacal properties come to play. The euphoric effect of this oil is used to combat nervousness and phobias, and is effective in reducing anxiety before any stressful event, such as an interview or examination,” says Susheel.

On the other hand, marjoram oil has a soothing and fortifying effect on the mind and can be very comforting in times of grief by imparting warmth and strength. Its aroma is what that makes it more appealing to men suffering from insomnia, says Susheel. Another easy-to-buy essential oil is eucalyptus. Add a few drops into a diffuser and let the fragrance heal your respiratory system. It is a must-have in for every home.