STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Healing with aromas

Aromatherapists and cosmetic brands have long been cashing in on the healing properties of essential oils. Here’s how aromatherapy can help heal physical and mental disorders

Published: 20th October 2021 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The scent of rain-soaked earth brings us joy. The fragrance of a ripened orange makes us happy. There are many more examples like these, which go to show that scents can transport us back in time by evoking memories and triggering moods. Not to forget, these also have healing properties. 

Aromatherapists and essential oil brands have long been cashing in on these features. We speak to a few of them from the city to understand how aroma therapy works. A start-up incubated at WE Hub, MysticAura, is blending natural essential oils for customised aromatherapy in order to promote better mental and emotional health. 

“Lavender oil is extremely difficult to procure, but it is one of the most common essential oils used in aromatherapy. It helps reduce stress, anxiety and also eases pain,” says Meenal Sharma, the founder of MysticAura and an aromatherapist. She blends around 50 oils herself to suit her customers’ needs. She uses different blends to target different emotions and mental states.  

“Historically, the knowledge about essential oils was limited to the royal families. When Cleopatra had to win over a king, she used Neroli and jasmine oils to purify her aura. However, in modern times, this know-how is limited to some families,” she says. Just a few drops of lemongrass oil in a diffuser is capable of refreshing you. 

Lemongrass is also known to repel insects. Susheel, a city-based engineer who owns Susheel Aromatics, does not blend or dilute the oils, but produces the original aromas as described in Ayurveda.  “Neroli oil can rejuvenate dull and lifeless skin. It makes the skin smoother and healthier, giving it a glamorous glow. When diffused, its aphrodisiacal properties come to play.  The euphoric effect of this oil is used to combat nervousness and phobias, and is effective in reducing anxiety before any stressful event, such as an interview or examination,” says Susheel. 

On the other hand, marjoram oil has a soothing and fortifying effect on the mind and can be very comforting in times of grief by imparting warmth and strength. Its aroma is what that makes it more appealing to men suffering from insomnia, says Susheel.  Another easy-to-buy essential oil is eucalyptus. Add a few drops into a diffuser and let the fragrance heal your respiratory system. It is a must-have in for every home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp