Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar urges residents to control noise pollution

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on noise pollution at the main gate of KBR Park.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on noise pollution at the main gate of KBR Park. It was attended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. While urging residents to make Hyderabad as the best livable city, he stated that the cases of noise pollution have increased from 4,866 in 2019, to 12938 in 2021.

According to Rules 119 and 120 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, no motor vehicle shall be fitted with any multi-toned horn or with any other sound producing device giving an alarming noise. Violators will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first offence, and Rs 2,000 for any subsequent offence, the police said.

