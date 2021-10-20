Hyderabad's Saidabad got maximum rainfall in twin cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While southwest monsoon has affected many localities in the twin cities, Saidabad has registered the highest cumulative rainfall under GHMC limits, according to the statistics by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Among all localities in GHMC, Saidabad recorded the highest rainfall of 1,103 mm against normal rainfall of 630 mm between June 1 and October 19. This was followed by Saroornagar which had a cumulative rainfall of 1,082 mm during this period.

The locality saw overflowing drains and water entering the residential areas. Marredpally and Uppal recorded cumulative rainfall of 1,018 mm and 984 mm respectively.

The overall rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon has been 869 mm. Against a normal rainfall of 653 mm, the city has received 'excess' rainfall of 869 mm, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts recorded 859 mm and 870 mm of rainfall respectively.

Hyderabad had 52 days of rains while Rangareddy had 62. Meanwhile, the average rainfall in the entire State stands at 1,068 mm, against a normal rainfall of 798 mm while not even a single district had deficient rainfall.