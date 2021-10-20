STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Saidabad got maximum rainfall in twin cities

Meanwhile, the average rainfall in the entire State stands at 1,068 mm, against a normal rainfall of 798 mm while not even a single district had deficient rainfall. 

Published: 20th October 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While southwest monsoon has affected many localities in the twin cities, Saidabad has registered the highest cumulative rainfall under GHMC limits, according to the statistics by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). 

Among all localities in GHMC, Saidabad recorded the highest rainfall of 1,103 mm against normal rainfall of 630 mm between June 1 and October 19. This was followed by Saroornagar which had a cumulative rainfall of 1,082 mm during this period.

The locality saw overflowing drains and water entering the residential areas. Marredpally and Uppal recorded cumulative rainfall of 1,018 mm and 984 mm respectively.

The overall rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon has been 869 mm. Against a normal rainfall of 653 mm, the city has received 'excess' rainfall of 869 mm, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts recorded 859 mm and 870 mm of rainfall respectively.

Hyderabad had 52 days of rains while Rangareddy had 62. Meanwhile, the average rainfall in the entire State stands at 1,068 mm, against a normal rainfall of 798 mm while not even a single district had deficient rainfall. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saidabad Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp