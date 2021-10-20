Powerful pinch of saffron

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices. A few milligrams of this vibrant red spice not only infuse flavour in food, but also act as a natural cosmetic in the winter, if consumed in the right amounts.

“There are many varieties of saffron available in the market today, but Mongra, also known as Lacha saffron from the Kashmir Valley which is obtained from the Crocus Sativus plant, is considered to be the healthiest,” says Dr Ravula Jagadeeshwar Prasad, the president of the Telangana Ayush Medical Officers Association.

In Ayurveda, the Crocus Sativus is used to treat impotency and diarrhoea. It is also an immunity enhancer and memory booster. Its oil is used in Ayurvedic cough syrups. When used externally, saffron can help reduce acne, blackheads, and other skin diseases.

“Just a few threads of saffron can make a lot of difference to one’s health. Remember, consuming more than 4-5 grams at once can land you into trouble,” warns Dr Prasad. Saffron has been used in the Middle East and India for ages to treat various ailments. It was considered as the one cure for all diseases in Unani. Much later, people started to use it like a spice. But it never lost its significance in Unani medicine.

Used in asthma treatments

Modern research suggests that saffron is an oxytocic, anti-carcinogenic, exhilarant and anti-depressant, apart from having anti-asthma effects. “We have been using it for treating asthma and other respiratory illnesses. It can also instantly refresh ones mood and improve memory,” says Dr Ghouse Ahmed, a Unani practitioner from the city. “In Hyderabad, saffron is used in food, particularly in biryani, desserts and hot beverages such as saffron milk, Kahwa, tea and sharbat. It is not difficult to add saffron to one’s diet,” he says.

Nature’s boon

Taste: Like any other spice, saffron has a distinct taste and flavour. It’s rosy, has an earthy tone to it and is also sweet

Uses: It can be used both internally and externally (for skincare). It helps reduce spots and pigmentation caused by acne and blackheads. It also helps erase stretch marks

