Three held in Hyderabad for threatening witnesses, advocates in 2019 murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons accused of threatening public prosecutors and witnesses involved in the trial of a murder case that took place in 2019 were arrested by Jubilee Hills police in a joint operation with the West Zone task force.

The police acted on the complaint by an advocate and apprehended Akbar Ali, Kurapathu Mangaiah Guptha and Kattula Srinivas for reportedly trying to influence the prosecution process on behalf of Rakesh Reddy, who is reportedly involved in the killing of an NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram in 2019.

The trial for the murder case is going on at Nampally Court. All the three accused along with five handwritten letters, four mobile phones and other seized items will be produced before the court. The police have also detected similar cases being reported under Chandanagar and Rajendranagar police station limits.

Reddy, who was an inmate at Chanchalguda Central Prison, had allegedly sought the help of Mohammed Akbar Ali (35), who was working as a nurse at the jail, in exchange for money. The other accused, Guptha, a real estate agent, and Srinivas, a civil contractor, were associated with Akbar.

The trio reportedly cooperated with Rakesh to threaten the witnesses, according to Rakesh's plan. They sent written letters containing life-threatening messages and drafted WhatsApp messages to two public prosecutors and two witnesses.