Woman kidnaps 3-year-old for kin, both held

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police on Monday rescued a three-year-old boy Mohammed Ahmed, who was kidnapped from Chandrayangutta, and also arrested the boy’s neighbour Fatima Begum, the main accused, and her distant relative Syeda Ghousia Begum, to whom Fatima had given the child.

According to the police, Fatima reportedly kidnapped the child as Syeda only had a girl child and wanted to have a male child, but had been unable to conceive due to health issues that arose after her first delivery. The child was handed over to his parents and the accused were sent to judicial remand, said Gajarao Bhupal, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad.

When Syeda said she wanted to adopt a male child, Fatima assured that she would help her and hatched a plan to kidnap Ahmed.On Monday, when the boy’s parents were away from home, Fatima, taking advantage of the situation, picked up the boy and went to Syeda’s house in an auto-rickshaw. Ahmed’s parents, who did not find him upon their return, lodged a complaint with the police, following which a kidnap case was registered and special teams were also deployed to trace the boy.

Analysis of CCTV footage in the area showed a woman taking away the boy with her and boarding an auto-rickshaw. The woman was identified as Fatima and she was picked up by the police. On questioning, she admitted to having kidnapped the child and that she had handed him over to Syeda.Police found that to divert him from parents and to gain confidence, Syeda offered him snacks and also applied mehendi on his hands.