STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman kidnaps 3-year-old for kin, both held

Main accused snatches child for a relative who wanted male child, but wasn’t able to conceive

Published: 20th October 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police on Monday rescued a three-year-old boy Mohammed Ahmed, who was kidnapped from Chandrayangutta, and also arrested the boy’s neighbour Fatima Begum, the main accused, and her distant relative Syeda Ghousia Begum, to whom Fatima had given the child. 

Police hand over three-year-old
Mohammed Ahmed to his parents
after rescuing him

According to the police, Fatima reportedly kidnapped the child as Syeda only had a girl child and wanted to have a male child, but had been unable to conceive due to health issues that arose after her first delivery. The child was handed over to his parents and the accused were sent to judicial remand, said Gajarao Bhupal, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad.

When Syeda said she wanted to adopt a male child, Fatima assured that she would help her and hatched a plan to kidnap Ahmed.On Monday, when the boy’s parents were away from home, Fatima, taking advantage of the situation, picked up the boy and went to Syeda’s house in an auto-rickshaw. Ahmed’s parents, who did not find him upon their return, lodged a complaint with the police, following which a kidnap case was registered and special teams were also deployed to trace the boy. 

Analysis of CCTV footage in the area showed a woman taking away the boy with her and boarding an auto-rickshaw. The woman was identified as Fatima and she was picked up by the police. On questioning, she admitted to having kidnapped the child and that she had handed him over to Syeda.Police found that to divert him from parents and to gain confidence, Syeda offered him snacks and also applied mehendi on his hands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp