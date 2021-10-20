STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman killed by daughter, boyfriend near Hyderabad for objecting to duo's relationship

As per the neighbours, the mother and daughter would frequently quarrel as she refused to cut off ties with the boy, despite repeated warnings from her mother.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her daughter and her boyfriend at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district after she objected to her daughter's relationship. The victim Yadamma was a daily wage labourer and used to live in Chintalmet with her husband and daughter.

The accused, her daughter, became acquainted with the boy and Yadamma was opposed to their relationship. As per the neighbours, the mother and daughter would frequently quarrel as she refused to cut off ties with the boy, despite repeated warnings from her mother.

On Monday too, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, the girl  called her boyfriend home and engaged in a verbal fight with Yadamma. In a fit of rage, the duo using the girl's chunni, stangled Yadamma, killing her on the spot. Their neighbors alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and booked the two after an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangareddy district Daughter kills mother
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp