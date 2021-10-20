Woman killed by daughter, boyfriend near Hyderabad for objecting to duo's relationship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her daughter and her boyfriend at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district after she objected to her daughter's relationship. The victim Yadamma was a daily wage labourer and used to live in Chintalmet with her husband and daughter.

The accused, her daughter, became acquainted with the boy and Yadamma was opposed to their relationship. As per the neighbours, the mother and daughter would frequently quarrel as she refused to cut off ties with the boy, despite repeated warnings from her mother.

On Monday too, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, the girl called her boyfriend home and engaged in a verbal fight with Yadamma. In a fit of rage, the duo using the girl's chunni, stangled Yadamma, killing her on the spot. Their neighbors alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and booked the two after an investigation.