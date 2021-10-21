STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Delivery boy hangs self after sending video to kin

The deceased did not mention any precise reason nor leave a suicide note. 

Published: 21st October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old delivery boy died by suicide in Jawaharnagar limits on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ashok who was employed with online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy. The incident came into light when the deceased’s family, including his mother, father and wife received a video sent by him. By the time they reached the house, Ashok was found hanging from the ceiling. 

P Bikshapati, SHO, Jawaharnagar said, “The deceased resides in Mohan Rao Colony near Navarasa Gardens. He committed suicide during the absence of his family. The video he filmed before hanging himself was first sent to his family and friends. By the time they reached the house, he was already dead. We are trying to match the time lines so as to establish when he died.”The deceased did not mention any precise reason nor leave a suicide note. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

