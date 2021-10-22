4,800 sq yards of OU land grabbed: Advocate General

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate General (AG) of Telangana BS Prasad informed a division bench of the High Court that about 4,800 square yards of prime land belonging to Osmania University had been illegally sold to third parties by Tualsi Co-operative Housing Society.

A scholar from OU Poladi Ramana Rao wrote a letter on the issue to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court in 2020. The High Court took up the letter as a suo moto PIL. The case came up for hearing on Thursday. The AG submitted that the land sale had been achieved by formation of a bogus co-operative society, and by deceitfully setting up fictitious claims through fraudulent transactions.

The State has initiated a criminal investigation into the fraud. Advocates appearing for buyers of the plots said that they were genuine buyers, and alleged that OU was running a proxy war through a scholar. The AG refuted this, and sought time to file a counter. The court gave six weeks to the State to file its counter and adjourned the case.