Auto driver sentenced to life term for raping, impregnating minor stepdaughter

Though the girl’s mother came to know about this repeated sexual assault, she did not object to it and helped him.

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old auto driver was sent to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for raping his minor stepdaughter and impregnating her. The survivor was just 14 years of age when her stepfather raped her for the first time in 2016 and had been raping her continuously. She had even delivered a male child in January 2019.

The survivor had conceived on two other occasions but her stepfather had forced her to terminate the pregnancy using pills. Though the girl’s mother came to know about this repeated sexual assault, she did not object to it and helped him. Even when the girl gave birth to a child, her mother told their relatives that the father was an Arab Sheikh whom the girl had married.

She also forced the girl to continue the relationship with her stepfather. Unable to bear the torture, the girl ran away from home and approached her elder brother. With his help, the girl lodged a complaint at Kanchanbagh police station in March, following which her mother and stepfather were arrested. In June, the case was put to trial. The Special Court for POC SO Court cum I Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally pronounced the verdict on Thursday. The survivor’s mother was also charged in the case but was let go due to lack of evidence.

