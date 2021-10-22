NHRC recorded incorrect entries in logbook, says Ex-Shadnagar ACP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Shadnagar ACP V Surender, while deposing before the three-member judicial commission probing the death of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, said entries recorded by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a ‘log book’ were incorrect.

When the commission questioned Surender about the logbook, which was submitted to the commission by the Additional Director General (ADG), Telangana Police, Surender said, “It might have been recorded by the NHRC officials and some entries in it stating that he met the Cyberabad commissioner at his residence and that the Commissioner granted permission, are incorrect.”

When asked how entries related to the ‘Commissioner’ were incorrect, he said he did not know how NHRC officials wrote them. “I did not give this document to anyone, but I do not know how this log reached the ADG. To my knowledge, the log was typed by the NHRC team,” he said.

Surender said that the NHRC team had inquired about his daywise movements based on his call data records from November 29 to December 6 of 2019.

When asked if the ADG had submitted documents typed by the NHRC, Surender said he did not know, though it had his signature on it. “My statement was recorded (by NHRC) late in the night till 2 or 3 am. I was not in a position to talk. A small argument also occurred between me and NHRC members. They insisted that I should sign that document, therefore I affixed my signature.”

Request for recording denied

The commission denied a request by counsels to the police party, for in-camera proceedings.