Rs 6 lakh cash recently acquired by Suryapet ryot burnt in fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around Rs 6 lakh cash belonging to a farmer, Kappala Laxmaiah, was burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at his home in Suryapet district. Laxmaiah had gotten the amount recently on selling his agricultural field and kept it at home for further use.

He is a resident of Nelamari village in Munagala mandal. A few days ago, he sold his agricultural field and got Rs 9 lakh from the sale. The money was stored in the almirah at their home. On Thursday, the LPG cylinder at their home exploded, resulting in whole house catching fire, along with the cash stored in the almirah. Family members doused the fire, only to find that Rs 6 lakh cash in the almirah was burnt and only `3 lakh was left after the incident. The police said no complaint has been received in this regard.