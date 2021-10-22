STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Suspend order deferring Dalit Bandhu scheme: PILs

The PILs have been filed by Mallepalli Laxmaian, a social worker belonging to Hyderabad, Dr A Chandra Sekhar, a former minister, and Bukka Judson, belonging to Golconda area in Musheerabad. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three PILs have been filed in the High Court seeking suspension of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order deferring the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment, till the completion of the byelection. The petitioners have requested the Court to direct the ECI to allow the State government continue the implementation of the scheme.

The PILs have been filed by Mallepalli Laxmaian, a social worker belonging to Hyderabad, Dr A Chandra Sekhar, a former minister, and Bukka Judson, belonging to Golconda area in Musheerabad. In their PILs, the petitioners contended that this welfare scheme was an ongoing one and it had no role in the Huzurabad byelection.

They also mentioned that some persons with vested interest were behind the deferral of the scheme, as the MCC was not in force when the scheme was introduced. The Chief Election Commissioner, ECI, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary of SC/ST Department and the Telangana Schedule Caste Coop Development Corporation Ltd have been named respondents in the three petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad bypoll Huzurabad assembly bypoll Telangana High Court
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp