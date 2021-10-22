Suspend order deferring Dalit Bandhu scheme: PILs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three PILs have been filed in the High Court seeking suspension of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order deferring the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment, till the completion of the byelection. The petitioners have requested the Court to direct the ECI to allow the State government continue the implementation of the scheme.

The PILs have been filed by Mallepalli Laxmaian, a social worker belonging to Hyderabad, Dr A Chandra Sekhar, a former minister, and Bukka Judson, belonging to Golconda area in Musheerabad. In their PILs, the petitioners contended that this welfare scheme was an ongoing one and it had no role in the Huzurabad byelection.

They also mentioned that some persons with vested interest were behind the deferral of the scheme, as the MCC was not in force when the scheme was introduced. The Chief Election Commissioner, ECI, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary of SC/ST Department and the Telangana Schedule Caste Coop Development Corporation Ltd have been named respondents in the three petitions.