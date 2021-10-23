STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 21-year-old’s ganja party busted at polo club

They raided the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club in Aziznagar and arrested six persons, including the host and her five friends, all of whom were consuming ganja at the party.

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ganja-fuelled party organised by a 21-year-old real estate agent Bhuvaneshwari on her birthday was busted by the Madhapur police and a Shamshabad Special Operations Team.

Raju, Circle Inspector of the Moinabad police station, told Express: “The host, Bhuvaneshwari, is a real estate agent and is a resident of Shaikpet. She organised a party on her birthday on Tuesday evening and invited over 20 people to the party. Amongst the invitees, five guests were consuming ganja at the club. All the five guests who were smoking ganja were taken into custody, including the host Bhuvaneshwari, and they were produced in court.”

“The Excise Act and NDPS Act were invoked against them. A very small amount (of ganja) was seized from the accused, close to 5 grams. The raid was conducted after a tip-off from reliable sources,” said N Prakash Reddy, Shamshabad DCP.

High-profile host held

