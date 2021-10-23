Hyderabad’s office stock doubled in the last 5 years, says report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Witnessing rising demand in office space and huge influx of supply, especially along IT and extended IT corridors, Hyderabad’s investment-grade office stock has doubled from 2016, crossing over 90 million sqft at the end of the third quarter in 2021.

According to CBRE South Asia Private Limited, a real estate consulting firm, in partnership with Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), which launched its report ‘The Next Normal - Reimagining Hyderabad’s Real Estate Landscape’, the city is expected to add about 30-35 million sqft of investment-grade business parks over the next three years.

The report said that over the years, Hyderabad has positioned itself in the national spotlight by attracting large-scale investments in industries such as IT/ ITeS, life sciences and electronics. The report delves deep into the growth of the office sector in the city, owing to the extensive government policies, efficient urban infrastructure and availability of skilled workforce.

As the business environment is likely to continue to improve, increased adoption of technology, hybrid workplaces, hub-and-spoke models, flexible workspaces are expected to shape the next normal of working across India, particularly in Hyderabad, the report added.