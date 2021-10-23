STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s office stock doubled in the last 5 years, says report

The report delves deep into the growth of the office sector in the city, owing to the extensive government policies, efficient urban infrastructure and availability of skilled workforce.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation.

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Witnessing rising demand in office space and huge influx of supply, especially along IT and extended IT corridors, Hyderabad’s investment-grade office stock has doubled from 2016, crossing over 90 million sqft at the end of the third quarter in 2021. 

According to CBRE South Asia Private Limited, a real estate consulting firm, in partnership with Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), which launched its report ‘The Next Normal - Reimagining Hyderabad’s Real Estate Landscape’, the city is expected to add about 30-35 million sqft of investment-grade business parks over the next three years.

The report said that over the years, Hyderabad has positioned itself in the national spotlight by attracting large-scale investments in industries such as IT/ ITeS, life sciences and electronics. The report delves deep into the growth of the office sector in the city, owing to the extensive government policies, efficient urban infrastructure and availability of skilled workforce.

As the business environment is likely to continue to improve, increased adoption of technology, hybrid workplaces, hub-and-spoke models, flexible workspaces are expected to shape the next normal of working across India, particularly in Hyderabad, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
office spaces in Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp