Make this Karva Chauth a memorable one with these lip-smacking recipes

Here are some quick dishes you can whip up in minutes  

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Make this Karva Chauth extra special by breaking your fast with these traditional delicacies. Here are some quick dishes you can whip up in minutes  

KOBBARI AND BELLAM PAYASAM 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 750 gm milk  
  • 50 gm fresh coconut
  • 75 gm jaggery
  • 75 gm roasted seviyan  
  • 15 gm Desi ghee
  • 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
  • 10 gm pistachio 
  • 10 gm almonds
  • 10 gm cashews  
  • 5 gm chironji

METHOD
●  Heat desi ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Fry the pistachios, almonds, cashews and chironji till lightly golden. Transfer these on to a plate  
●  In the same pan, boil milk on a low-to-medium flame. Add the roasted seviyan and cook it till the seviyan turns soft 
●  Add jaggery and cook on a low flame until the payasam turns thick
●  Add cardamom powder and turn the heat off once the payasam
becomes thick and is of pouring consistency
●  Garnish with the nuts, fresh coconut and chironji
●  Served warm or chilled

(— Chef Ismail, Executive Chef, Anna Native)

Jeera aloo

Ingredients 

  • 500 gm potatoes  
  • 60 ml ghee  
  • 20 gm turmeric powder  
  • 70 gm slit chillies  
  • 50 gm chopped coriander
  • 20 gm jeera  
  • 30 gm chili powder  
  • 30 gm coriander powder
  • 20 ml lemon juice  
  • Sendha namak to taste

 
Method
●  Scrub and rinse the potatoes. Boil them well 
●  Peel and dice them 
●  In a pan, saute jeera. Once it crackles, add ghee to it
●  Saute in some slit green chillies too
●  Add the diced potatoes and stir fry
●  Sprinkle turmeric powder, coriander powder and chilli powder. Mix well on a low flame 
●  Saute potatoes thoroughly. Season it with sendha namak and lemon juice
●  Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
● Serve hot

Sabudana Khichidi

Ingredients 

  • 120 gm Sabudana (tapioca) 
  • 50 gm potatoes  
  • 30 gm roasted peanuts  
  • 5 gm curry leaves  
  • 10 gm chopped ginger  
  • 15 gm chopped green chilli  
  • 5 gm jeera 
  • 5 gm mustard 
  • 30 ml ghee  
  • Sendha namak to taste
  • 20 gm chopped coriander 
  • 5 ml lemon juice  

 Method 
●  Wash the sabudana and soak over night 
●  Boil medium-sized potatoes, cool it and dice it 
●  In a frying pan, heat ghee or sunflower oil . Add jeera and mustard, let them crackle and turn brown
●  Add chopped curry leaves, green chillies and ginger. Sauté until the raw smell goes 
●  Add the diced potatoes and sauté for a minute on low flame
●  Drain the sabudana and add it to pan. Stir fry for 5 minutes until it turns translucent 
●  Season with sendha namak, lemon juice and garnish with chopped coriander
●  Serve hot

Rice kheer

Ingredients

  • 1 litre full cream milk
  • 200 gm Basmati rice  
  • 150 gm (or as required) sugar
  •  A few strands of saffron  
  • 15 gm pista  
  • 15 gm almond flakes 
  • 15 gm cashews  
  • 5 gm cardamom powder  

Method 
●  Wash the basmati rice thoroughly to remove all the starch. Soak the rice for 15-20 minutes
●  Heat milk in a thick-bottomed pan. On a low flame, stir slowly at regular intervals as the milk may stick to the bottom of the pan
●  Bring the milk to a boil and add the saffron 
●  Drain the rice and add it to the milk
●  Half-cook the rice. Add the sugar and cardamom powder to it. Mix well
●  Cook the rice until soft. Check for sweetness
●  Garnish with almond flakes, cashews and chopped pista
●  Serve hot

