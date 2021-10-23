Make this Karva Chauth a memorable one with these lip-smacking recipes

By Express News Service

Make this Karva Chauth extra special by breaking your fast with these traditional delicacies. Here are some quick dishes you can whip up in minutes

KOBBARI AND BELLAM PAYASAM

INGREDIENTS

750 gm milk

50 gm fresh coconut

75 gm jaggery

75 gm roasted seviyan

15 gm Desi ghee

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

10 gm pistachio

10 gm almonds

10 gm cashews

5 gm chironji

METHOD

● Heat desi ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Fry the pistachios, almonds, cashews and chironji till lightly golden. Transfer these on to a plate

● In the same pan, boil milk on a low-to-medium flame. Add the roasted seviyan and cook it till the seviyan turns soft

● Add jaggery and cook on a low flame until the payasam turns thick

● Add cardamom powder and turn the heat off once the payasam

becomes thick and is of pouring consistency

● Garnish with the nuts, fresh coconut and chironji

● Served warm or chilled

(— Chef Ismail, Executive Chef, Anna Native)

Jeera aloo

Ingredients

500 gm potatoes

60 ml ghee

20 gm turmeric powder

70 gm slit chillies

50 gm chopped coriander

20 gm jeera

30 gm chili powder

30 gm coriander powder

20 ml lemon juice

Sendha namak to taste



Method

● Scrub and rinse the potatoes. Boil them well

● Peel and dice them

● In a pan, saute jeera. Once it crackles, add ghee to it

● Saute in some slit green chillies too

● Add the diced potatoes and stir fry

● Sprinkle turmeric powder, coriander powder and chilli powder. Mix well on a low flame

● Saute potatoes thoroughly. Season it with sendha namak and lemon juice

● Garnish with chopped coriander leaves

● Serve hot

Sabudana Khichidi

Ingredients

120 gm Sabudana (tapioca)

50 gm potatoes

30 gm roasted peanuts

5 gm curry leaves

10 gm chopped ginger

15 gm chopped green chilli

5 gm jeera

5 gm mustard

30 ml ghee

Sendha namak to taste

20 gm chopped coriander

5 ml lemon juice

Method

● Wash the sabudana and soak over night

● Boil medium-sized potatoes, cool it and dice it

● In a frying pan, heat ghee or sunflower oil . Add jeera and mustard, let them crackle and turn brown

● Add chopped curry leaves, green chillies and ginger. Sauté until the raw smell goes

● Add the diced potatoes and sauté for a minute on low flame

● Drain the sabudana and add it to pan. Stir fry for 5 minutes until it turns translucent

● Season with sendha namak, lemon juice and garnish with chopped coriander

● Serve hot

Rice kheer

Ingredients

1 litre full cream milk

200 gm Basmati rice

150 gm (or as required) sugar

A few strands of saffron

15 gm pista

15 gm almond flakes

15 gm cashews

5 gm cardamom powder

Method

● Wash the basmati rice thoroughly to remove all the starch. Soak the rice for 15-20 minutes

● Heat milk in a thick-bottomed pan. On a low flame, stir slowly at regular intervals as the milk may stick to the bottom of the pan

● Bring the milk to a boil and add the saffron

● Drain the rice and add it to the milk

● Half-cook the rice. Add the sugar and cardamom powder to it. Mix well

● Cook the rice until soft. Check for sweetness

● Garnish with almond flakes, cashews and chopped pista

● Serve hot