Make this Karva Chauth a memorable one with these lip-smacking recipes

Make this Karva Chauth extra special by breaking your fast with these traditional delicacies. Here are some quick dishes you can whip up in minutes
KOBBARI AND BELLAM PAYASAM
INGREDIENTS
- 750 gm milk
- 50 gm fresh coconut
- 75 gm jaggery
- 75 gm roasted seviyan
- 15 gm Desi ghee
- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
- 10 gm pistachio
- 10 gm almonds
- 10 gm cashews
- 5 gm chironji
METHOD
● Heat desi ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Fry the pistachios, almonds, cashews and chironji till lightly golden. Transfer these on to a plate
● In the same pan, boil milk on a low-to-medium flame. Add the roasted seviyan and cook it till the seviyan turns soft
● Add jaggery and cook on a low flame until the payasam turns thick
● Add cardamom powder and turn the heat off once the payasam
becomes thick and is of pouring consistency
● Garnish with the nuts, fresh coconut and chironji
● Served warm or chilled
(— Chef Ismail, Executive Chef, Anna Native)
Jeera aloo
Ingredients
- 500 gm potatoes
- 60 ml ghee
- 20 gm turmeric powder
- 70 gm slit chillies
- 50 gm chopped coriander
- 20 gm jeera
- 30 gm chili powder
- 30 gm coriander powder
- 20 ml lemon juice
- Sendha namak to taste
Method
● Scrub and rinse the potatoes. Boil them well
● Peel and dice them
● In a pan, saute jeera. Once it crackles, add ghee to it
● Saute in some slit green chillies too
● Add the diced potatoes and stir fry
● Sprinkle turmeric powder, coriander powder and chilli powder. Mix well on a low flame
● Saute potatoes thoroughly. Season it with sendha namak and lemon juice
● Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
● Serve hot
Sabudana Khichidi
Ingredients
- 120 gm Sabudana (tapioca)
- 50 gm potatoes
- 30 gm roasted peanuts
- 5 gm curry leaves
- 10 gm chopped ginger
- 15 gm chopped green chilli
- 5 gm jeera
- 5 gm mustard
- 30 ml ghee
- Sendha namak to taste
- 20 gm chopped coriander
- 5 ml lemon juice
Method
● Wash the sabudana and soak over night
● Boil medium-sized potatoes, cool it and dice it
● In a frying pan, heat ghee or sunflower oil . Add jeera and mustard, let them crackle and turn brown
● Add chopped curry leaves, green chillies and ginger. Sauté until the raw smell goes
● Add the diced potatoes and sauté for a minute on low flame
● Drain the sabudana and add it to pan. Stir fry for 5 minutes until it turns translucent
● Season with sendha namak, lemon juice and garnish with chopped coriander
● Serve hot
Rice kheer
Ingredients
- 1 litre full cream milk
- 200 gm Basmati rice
- 150 gm (or as required) sugar
- A few strands of saffron
- 15 gm pista
- 15 gm almond flakes
- 15 gm cashews
- 5 gm cardamom powder
Method
● Wash the basmati rice thoroughly to remove all the starch. Soak the rice for 15-20 minutes
● Heat milk in a thick-bottomed pan. On a low flame, stir slowly at regular intervals as the milk may stick to the bottom of the pan
● Bring the milk to a boil and add the saffron
● Drain the rice and add it to the milk
● Half-cook the rice. Add the sugar and cardamom powder to it. Mix well
● Cook the rice until soft. Check for sweetness
● Garnish with almond flakes, cashews and chopped pista
● Serve hot