Missing seven-year-old found dead in a lake in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A missing seven-year-old boy was found dead in a lake close to his residence in Rajendranagar on Friday.

The deceased Anvesh used to live with his father Shiva Shanker, who works with a software firm, mother Aparna and an elder brother at Kondal Reddy Apartments in New Friends Colony in Rajendranagar.

On Thursday, Anvesh, a Class 2 student, stepped outside to play, but when he didn’t return even till evening, his mother alerted Shiva. The parents approached Rajendranagar police and lodged a missing complaint. The police launched a search operation, but even after several search attempts by the police and locals on Thursday night, he wasn’t found.

“The boy went outside to play in the afternoon and his father Shiva lodged a complaint by evening. The boy was found dead in a lake, which was overflowing due to the recent rains. The depth of the lake is around four or five feet. The body was recovered on Friday afternoon,” said Circle Inspector K Kanakiah, Rajendranagar police station.

