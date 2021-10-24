Activists allege green cover near Hyderabad's Hitex cleared for TRS plenary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana government has been promoting afforestation efforts to boost green cover in the State, a shocking incident involving clearing of vegetation and trees from the heart of the city has come forth. According to residents of Izzat Nagar, a land parcel in the area, behind Hitex Exhibition Centre, was cleared of all its green growth across the past two days.

Vinay Vangala, an RTI and social activist from the city, said, “The land parcel was cleared over two days and there are pictures that prove it. We suspect that it was done for the upcoming TRS plenary scheduled at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on October 25 to make more space for parking needs. If that is the case, they should have planned alternative arrangements without disturbing the greenery. Since the government is taking Haritha Haram seriously and will deduct tax especially for this cause, this kind of incident sends a wrong message to the public. We are waiting for an update and action from Forest Department officials.”

Reacting on the issue, a senior TRS leader told mediapersons, “If we are penalised, we will pay the fine.”

Axing trees needs approvals

It remains unclear whether permissions were sought for clearing the trees as anyone desirous of cutting a tree has to seek permission from the local forest officer using Form 13-A, after enumerating the type and number of trees. One has to pay up to `50-100 for clearing each tree, depending on the area.