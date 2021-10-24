STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Activists allege green cover near Hyderabad's Hitex cleared for TRS plenary

According to residents of Izzat Nagar, a land parcel in the area, behind Hitex Exhibition Centre, was cleared of all its green growth across the past two days.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The parcel of land near Hitex Exhibition Centre seen before and after the vegetation on it was cleared over the past two days

The parcel of land near Hitex Exhibition Centre seen before and after the vegetation on it was cleared over the past two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana government has been promoting afforestation efforts to boost green cover in the State, a shocking incident involving clearing of vegetation and trees from the heart of the city has come forth. According to residents of Izzat Nagar, a land parcel in the area, behind Hitex Exhibition Centre, was cleared of all its green growth across the past two days.

Vinay Vangala, an RTI and social activist from the city, said, “The land parcel was cleared over two days and there are pictures that prove it. We suspect that it was done for the upcoming TRS plenary scheduled at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on October 25 to make more space for parking needs. If that is the case, they should have planned alternative arrangements without disturbing the greenery. Since the government is taking Haritha Haram seriously and will deduct tax especially for this cause, this kind of incident sends a wrong message to the public. We are waiting for an update and action from Forest Department officials.”
Reacting on the issue, a senior TRS leader told mediapersons, “If we are penalised, we will pay the fine.” 

Axing trees needs approvals
It remains unclear whether permissions were sought for clearing the trees as anyone desirous of cutting a tree has to seek permission from the local forest officer using Form 13-A, after enumerating the type and number of trees. One has to pay up to `50-100 for clearing each tree, depending on the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp