Cowherd grows ganja for cattle, arrested by Cyberabad Special Operations Team

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cowherd who was growing ganja plants to feed cows at a dairy farm, for them to perform actively on fields as well as to climb multi-storey buildings for house-warming ceremonies, was caught by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths at Jeedimetla on Saturday. Police seized 20 ganja plants ranging from four-eight feet in height.

Based on a tip-off, SOT sleuths raided the farm at Mettukaniguda village and held the accused Sappidi Krishna Reddy. In another incident, Gachibowli police seized 1.8 kg of ganja from alleged peddler Dhanu Singh. Balanagar police also arrested three persons involved in ganja peddling and seized a total of over 200 grams of ganja. During vehicle checking, Rajendranagar police caught an auto driver and seized ganja packets from him.

1 held for peddling ganja

A 54-year-old mason Sanjay Sivaram Dongare was arrested from Rudraram village for allegedly selling ganja. Circle Inspector Venugopal Reddy said that his house was raided after the police received a tip-off

Man held with weed oil

Sleuths with the Kukatpally Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a private firm employee for reportedly peddling weed oil and tablets. The cops also seized three bottles containing 665 grams of weed oil and 14 ganja pills