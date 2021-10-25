STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Five arrested as cops step up drive to curb ganja use

The cops seized 500 grams of ganja from Arjun and 400 grams from Rama Krishna.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Habeebnagar police on Sunday evening arrested two people while the duo were buying commercial quantity of ganja from a supplier. The accused, Arjun Singh and Rama Krishna, are residents of Dhoolpet and Nampally respectively. SI Saidulu, while patrolling, saw three individuals involved in trading ganja. When he approached them, the supplier, Dinesh, fled from the spot, while Arjun and Rama Krishna were taken into custody on charges of buying a commercial quantity of ganja from Dinesh. The cops seized 500 grams of ganja from Arjun and 400 grams from Rama Krishna.

3 held for consuming charas

A team from the Charminar Excise and Prohibition Station arrested three men who were smoking charas, and seized the drug from their pos ses s ion on Sunday evening.

Ganja-related accessories seized from paan shops

Special Operation Teams (SOT) of Rachakonda Commissionerate raided over 60 paan shops in LB Nagar and Malkajgiri divisions on Saturday evening, and booked 38 cases against the shop owners for selling rolling papers and other accessories related to ganja. The police have intensified their efforts to curb ganja after CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent vow to eradicate ganja in the city. The most cases, 12, were booked at LB Nagar station. In Hyderabad city limits, 12 FIRs were lodged and 18 persons were arrested in ganja cases on Sunday alone.

Cops explain ganja’s negative effects to students

With a view to portray the harmful effects of consuming ganja to students of Osmania University, Hyderabad City Police arranged a morning walk with police personnel, university officials and 1,000 students on Sunday. The campaign was flagged off by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. He walked with the students and interacted with them about the negative effects of ganja. Osmania University vice-chancellor D Ravinder, Amberpet MLA K Venkatesh and Uppal MLA B Subash Reddy also attended the event

