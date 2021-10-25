STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-Pakistan match plays spoilsport for Tank Bund's 'Sunday-Funday' festivities

The last few Sundays saw a fun-filled Tank Bund, jampacked with visitors from all over the city.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:50 AM

Fireworks lit up the skies over the Tank Bund during the Sunday-Funday event (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match took the sheen out of the Sunday- Funday festivities at Tank Bund this weekend with many staying home, their eyes glued to the television sets.

The last few Sundays saw a fun-filled Tank Bund, jampacked with visitors from all over the city. In comparison, there was a lull in this week’s Sunday-Funday festivities.

Barring a few families, the stretch was relatively crowd-free. The main attraction at Tank Bund this Sunday was the 56.1-ft cricket bat, the largest in the world.

