India-Pakistan match plays spoilsport for Tank Bund's 'Sunday-Funday' festivities

HYDERABAD: The high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match took the sheen out of the Sunday- Funday festivities at Tank Bund this weekend with many staying home, their eyes glued to the television sets.

The last few Sundays saw a fun-filled Tank Bund, jampacked with visitors from all over the city. In comparison, there was a lull in this week’s Sunday-Funday festivities.

Barring a few families, the stretch was relatively crowd-free. The main attraction at Tank Bund this Sunday was the 56.1-ft cricket bat, the largest in the world.