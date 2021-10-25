STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women rescued from flesh trade in Hyderabad

One of the organisers, Sashi Kanta Polai, and two other men were taken into custody.

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on a reliable tip-off, Punjagutta police on Sunday raided a residential flat and rescued three victims who had been forced into the flesh trade.

One of the organisers, Sashi Kanta Polai, and two other men were taken into custody. The police are looking for the other organiser, who is on the run. The police raided the apartment on Raj Bhavan Road under Somajiguda limits. The rescued victims are from West Bengal. Two customers who were present at the apartment during the raid were also taken into custody.

