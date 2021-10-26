STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cybercrime ACP’s wife, daughter-in-law killed in accident at Keesara

The victims had gone to Chirala in Andhra Pradesh for a wedding and were returning to their residences at Kandlakoya and Moosapet.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Police said Sankaramma and Renuka died on the spot, while Balakrishna died while undergoing treatment. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karyampudi Sankaramma, the wife of ACP Cybercrime (Hyderabad) KVM Prasad, their daughter-in-law Renuka and nephew Balakrishna died in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Keesara late on Sunday. Prasad’s grandson Bhaskar, who also received injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The victims had gone to Chirala in Andhra Pradesh for a wedding and were returning to their residences at Kandlakoya and Moosapet. After crossing the ORR exit point, when they were near Yadgarpally village, an unknown truck suddenly came on their way. 

Balakrishna, who was driving, in an attempt to avoid the truck, veered towards the right. As a result, he lost control and the vehicle crashed into the central median. The vehicle was badly damaged. Police said Sankaramma and Renuka died on the spot, while Balakrishna died while undergoing treatment.

ACP Cybercrime (Hyderabad) KVM Prasad
